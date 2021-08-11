 Skip to main content
More than 17,000 bags of heroin recovered in Galloway Twp. residence
A Galloway Township man was charged with multiple narcotics and weapons offenses, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, members of the county's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Manchester Township and Galloway Township police departments conduced a search warrant at the residence of Alfred Fuller Jr., two storage units utilized by Fuller and one on his vehicle.

Fuller, 46, was arrested and charged with first-degree distribution of heroin/fentanyl, third-degree possession of heroin/fentanyl, second-degree distribution of crack cocaine, third-degree possession of crack cocaine, second-degree possession of a weapon during a CDS offense, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, third-degree money laundering and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.

Recovered on the scene were: $27,170; approximately 342 bricks (17,100 bags) of heroin; approximately 28 grams (1 ounce) of crack cocaine; approximately 7 grams (¼ ounce) of cocaine; a loaded .40 caliber handgun; digital scales; hundreds of glassine bags of various sizes and colors; two cell phones.

Fuller is currently being lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

