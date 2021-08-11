More than 17,000 bags of heroin recovered from Galloway residence

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man was charged with drug and weapons offenses after authorities seized more than 17,000 bags of heroin from his home and other facilities, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, members of the county's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, and Manchester Township and Galloway Township police searched the home of Alfred Fuller Jr., two storage units used by Fuller and his vehicle, Shill said in a news release.
Recovered during the searches were $27,170, 342 bricks (17,100 bags) of heroin, 28 grams (1 ounce) of crack cocaine, 7 grams (¼ ounce) of cocaine, a loaded .40 caliber handgun, digital scales, hundreds of glassine bags of various sizes and colors, and two cellphones.
Fuller, 46, was charged with distribution of heroin/fentanyl, possession of heroin/fentanyl, distribution of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, unlawful possession of a weapon, money laundering and certain persons not to have weapons.
He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
