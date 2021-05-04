4 more juveniles charged in fatal Atlantic City Boardwalk robbery

ATLANTIC CITY — Four additional juveniles were arrested Saturday in connection with an April 1 Boardwalk robbery that left a shopkeeper dead.

City police detectives and members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office arrested the youths, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday in a news release.

The latest arrests bring to six the number of people charged; a boy, 12, and a girl, 14, were arrested the day after shop owner Mehmood Ansari collapsed following a confrontation with the youths, one of whom brandished a knife, according to authorities.

The investigation is continuing in order to identify and charge any additional people involved in the robbery, Tyner said.

“We know that this investigation is very important to our community," Atlantic City police interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos said Tuesday. "Our detectives have diligently and expeditiously worked with our partners from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office to hold each individual accountable who were involved in these crimes.”