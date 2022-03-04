Month-long investigation leads to Gallway Township man arrested on drug charges

A month-long investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Gangs, Guns & Narcotics Unit led to the arrest of a Galloway Township man on multiple narcotics charges, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Friday.
David Blocker, 53, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree distribution of methadone, third-degree possession of crack cocaine and second-degree distribution of crack cocaine.
Members of the ACPO and Galloway Township police executed a search warrant Thursday at 318 Xanthus Avenue in Galloway Township and two search warrants on two vehicles. During the search warrants, officers recovered about 51.7 grams of crack cocaine; about 6 doses, totaling 80 milligrams each of methadone; $924; a digital scale; and a cell phone.
Blocker was arrested prior to the execution of the search warrants on the property and both vehicles. He is being lodged at Atlantic County jail.
