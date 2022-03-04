 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Month-long investigation leads to Gallway Township man arrested on drug charges

  • 0
Galloway Police
Staff

A month-long investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Gangs, Guns & Narcotics Unit led to the arrest of a Galloway Township man on multiple narcotics charges, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Friday.

David Blocker, 53, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree distribution of methadone, third-degree possession of crack cocaine and second-degree distribution of crack cocaine.

Members of the ACPO and Galloway Township police executed a search warrant Thursday at 318 Xanthus Avenue in Galloway Township and two search warrants on two vehicles. During the search warrants, officers recovered about 51.7 grams of crack cocaine; about 6 doses, totaling 80 milligrams each of methadone; $924; a digital scale; and a cell phone.

Blocker was arrested prior to the execution of the search warrants on the property and both vehicles. He is being lodged at Atlantic County jail.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
+1 
David Blocker.jpg

Blocker

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian city submerged by deadly flooding

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News