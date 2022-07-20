Monroe Township man indicted in death of 6-year-old Barnegat boy

A Monroe Township man was indicted Tuesday on charges of murder and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of a 6-year-old Barnegat Township boy, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Christopher Gregor, 30, of Monroe Township, is accused of the boy's death April 2, 2021, at Southern Ocean Medical Center in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. The endangering charge stems from events that occurred March 20, 2021, in Barnegat, Billhimer said Wednesday in a news release.

On April 2, 2021, Stafford police responded to Southern Ocean Medical Center in reference to the death of the boy, identified as C.M. On April 3, a postmortem examination was performed by the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, and it was determined that C.M. sustained injuries due to blunt force trauma, Billhimer said. In the course of investigating the child’s death, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Barnegat Township Police Department discovered evidence that revealed that Gregor had committed acts of abuse against the child in Barnegat on March 20, 2021.

Monroe Township man charged with murder in death of Barnegat child A Monroe Township man was charged with murder in the April 2021 death of a 6-year-old boy, O…

Accordingly, Gregor was charged with endangering the welfare of a child on July 7, 2021. Though initially lodged in the Ocean County jail, Gregor was subsequently released.

On March 3, 2022, the Prosecutor’s Office received a report from the state’s expert witness that indicated that C.M. died as a result of blunt force impact to the chest and abdomen, and determined the manner of the child’s death to be homicide. An investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, Barnegat Township police and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office found that C.M. was in the custody of Gregor at the time he sustained his life-ending injuries, and that Gregor was responsible for the child’s death, Billhimer said.

Gregor was taken into custody March 9 by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office, Sea Bright Police Department and Barnegat Police Department. He has been lodged in the Ocean County jail since then.