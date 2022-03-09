 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monroe Township man charged with murder in death of Barnegat child

A Monroe Township man was charged with murder in the April 2021 death of a 6-year-old boy, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Barnegat Township police Chief Keith A. Germain said Wednesday.

Christopher Gregor, 29, was charged after a report last week indicated the child, identified as C.M., died as a result of blunt force impact to the chest and abdomen and determined the manner of his death was homicide. C.M. was in custody of Gregor at the time he sustained life-ending injuries, authorities said in a news release.

On April 2, 2021, Stafford Township police responded to Southern Ocean Medical Center in reference to the death of a child. A post-mortem examination the next day was performed by the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office and Barnegat police detectives discovered evidence that revealed Gregor had abused the child in Barnegat as of March 20, 2021, police said.

Gregor was charged with endangering the welfare of a child on July 7, 2021. He was sent to the Ocean County jail but was released on a summons.

Last month, the Prosecutor’s Office received a report from the state’s expert witness that indicated C.M.’s death was a homicide. C.M. was in Gregor’s custody when he died, and Gregor was responsible for the death, authorities determined.

Gregor was arrested Wednesday and returned to the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.

Christopher Gregor

Gregor

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

