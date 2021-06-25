Monmouth County teachers petition U.S. Supreme Court over union dues

Two Monmouth County teachers say their First Amendment rights were violated when they were forced to pay dues to the New Jersey Education Association despite resigning membership and are now asking to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The case is based on the 2018 Supreme Court ruling known as “Janus” that invalidated a union’s right to collect fees from nonmembers whom they represent in collective bargaining.

Following the Janus ruling in June 2018, Township of Ocean Intermediate School teachers Susan Fischer and Jeanette Speck withdrew their membership from the NJEA, but due to a provision of the state law called the Workplace Democracy Enhancement Act (WDEA), the women continued to pay dues until Sept. 30 of that year.

Under the WDEA law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in May 2018, an employee may withdraw authorization for payroll deduction of union fees by providing written notice to their public employer during the 10 days following each anniversary date of the employee’s employment. The withdrawal would take effect on the 30th day after the anniversary date.

A provision of the contract that the women signed when they were employed by the district more than 15 years prior had another stipulation for withdrawing, either on the 1st of January or July.