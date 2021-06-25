Monmouth County teachers petition U.S. Supreme Court over union dues

Two Monmouth County teachers say their First Amendment rights were violated when they were forced to pay dues to the New Jersey Education Association despite resigning membership and are now asking to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The case is based on the 2018 Supreme Court ruling known as “Janus” that invalidated a union’s right to collect fees from nonmembers whom they represent in collective bargaining.
Following the Janus ruling in June 2018, Township of Ocean Intermediate School teachers Susan Fischer and Jeanette Speck withdrew their membership from the NJEA, but due to a provision of the state law called the Workplace Democracy Enhancement Act (WDEA), the women continued to pay dues until Sept. 30 of that year.
Under the WDEA law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in May 2018, an employee may withdraw authorization for payroll deduction of union fees by providing written notice to their public employer during the 10 days following each anniversary date of the employee’s employment. The withdrawal would take effect on the 30th day after the anniversary date.
A provision of the contract that the women signed when they were employed by the district more than 15 years prior had another stipulation for withdrawing, either on the 1st of January or July.
In November 2018, the women filed a class action lawsuit in federal court alleging a violation of their First Amendment rights, citing the Janus decision. In their suit, and in this petition, the women allege that WDEA’s “escape-period restriction is unconstitutional and it violates the First Amendment for the NJEA to seize union dues from employees over their objections.” They also argued that Janus invalidated their previous contracts, and gave them the right to withdraw from the union at any time.
One year later, U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb disagreed with the women’s assertion that the First Amendment gives an employee a right to resign union membership and cease paying dues without any restrictions. Bumb also disagreed that union contracts signed before the Janus decision were invalid.
On the WDEA complaint, Bumb wrote in her opinion, “although the Court agrees that the revocation language in the WDEA is unduly restrictive and, therefore, unconstitutional, the Court finds that Plaintiffs have failed to establish standing to challenge the WDEA, because it has never been enforced against them to their detriment.”
The women then appealed to the Third Circuit, but lost that appeal in January. On June 11, the women filed a petition for a writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court.
“Petitioners now file this petition for certiorari to present to this Court the important question of whether states and unions need clear and compelling evidence that employees waived their First Amendment rights, as opposed to proof of a contract, to seize payments for union speech from objecting nonmembers. The Court’s resolution of this question will largely determine the extent to which states and unions can restrict employees’ speech rights under Janus,” the petition reads.
The women are represented by attorney William Messenger from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, who argued in the Janus case.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.