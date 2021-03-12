Missing Pennsylvania teen thought to be in Atlantic City

The mother of a missing teenager from Pennsylvania is seeking the public’s help in finding her daughter, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Friday.
Neilina Tolentino vanished from Reading, Pennsylvania, on May 26, 2020.
Investigators believe Tolentino could be in Atlantic City or the surrounding area with an unknown man, NCMEC said in a news release.
Friday marked Tolentino’s 15th birthday.
“Neilina if you do see this, in any way or form, please reach out,” Tolentino’s mother, Cathlina, said in the release. “We wish you a happy birthday and we just want you back. I love you very much and pray that you’re okay.”
Tolentino is Hispanic, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and hair.
Anyone with information about Tolentino can call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6381 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.
