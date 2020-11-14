Minotola man charged with child porn

A Buena man is accused of possessing and distributing images of child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Friday.

Stephen Tisch, 36, of the Minotola section of the borough, was charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He was arrested by FBI agents Friday and was expected to appear by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois H. Goodman, Carpenito said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to authorities, Tisch, who was living in Ocean County at the time, had distributed images of child sexual abuse over an online social media chat forum. A search of Tisch’s cellphone revealed multiple images depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

Tisch was convicted in 2014 of endangering the welfare of a child/possession of child pornography in Ocean County. He previously lived in Waretown and was employed as a custodian at a Toms River elementary school.