Minors, under 12, admit to vandalism at New Jersey Audubon's Nature Center of Cape May

CAPE MAY — Vandals spray-painted buildings and equipment at New Jersey Audubon's Nature Center of Cape May.

"We've caught the kids. It's minors," said Gretchen Whitman, the center director. She said Thursday that the center is working with the parents and police on a plan, which will probably include the children helping clean up.

Potential charges are still to be decided. Whitman did not want to release many details about the children and did not say how many were involved.

"I met with them. They're very remorseful. They're ashamed," she said. "They're young; under 12."

Officials with the Nature Center posted images of the damage to social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Whitman discovered the damage on Tuesday morning. It likely occurred over the weekend. Photos posted to the center's Facebook page show graffiti and damage to boats, storage sheds, golf carts, signs with information about the wildlife, damage inside a recreation area and more. She said she did not photograph some of the more graphic images.

The center, in a direct message on Facebook, said its social media post helped figure out who was responsible.