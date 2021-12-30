Minors, under 12, admit to vandalism at Cape May nature center

The center is requesting assistance in cleaning the damage and donations. Whitman said the response has already been considerable.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I am overwhelmed with the amount of community support we have received," she said. That includes emails and phone calls from Cub Scout troops, professional painters and the owner of a local brewery offering to help. "It's making me feel really good that people love us and care about us."

Whitman also plans to alert the public about future community cleanup days.

"We will need a lot of elbow grease, cleaning and painting to occur before we can reopen this spring," the center wrote on social media.

Even before the vandalism, Whitman said, the center needed more volunteers. Most years, there is a big turnout for a spring cleanup day, with community members and Coast Guard recruits from the nearby base pitching in. But COVID-19 concerns prevented gatherings last year. Whitman said the center will look for new ways to use volunteers, including setting up individuals and families with specific, manageable jobs.

"I will have projects available," she said.