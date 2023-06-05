SEA ISLE CITY — Two juveniles were charged with criminal mischief after they allegedly damaged a city playground last week.

The juveniles broke fences and destroyed property at Dealy Field's Play by the Bay playground in the 6100 block of Central Avenue on Memorial Day, police said Monday in a news release.

A 911 caller informed police of the alleged mischief at 12:12 a.m., reporting that a group of juveniles was damaging the park.

Police reached the park and found a group of juveniles walking away from the area. After investigating, two were charged and released on summonses.

“Sea Isle City’s Police will continue a zero-tolerance strategy when it comes to destructive, unruly, disorderly criminal behavior,” said police Chief Anthony Garreffi. “To assist with this strategy, dozens of high-resolution surveillance cameras have been installed throughout the City of Sea Isle City. In addition to increased surveillance efforts, we are also asking the public for their assistance in reporting such behavior immediately to the police in order to increase the likelihood of apprehension.”

City officials did not release the cost of the damage.

The city will be pursuing "the most severe penalties on top of financial restitution," according to the release.