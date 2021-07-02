 Skip to main content
Millville shooting victim dies a week after incident
MILLVILLE — The investigation into a June 24 shooting has been elevated to a homicide investigation after the victim died Thursday, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced Friday.

City police officers responded to the Carlton House Apartments at 800 Cedar St. in the city for a report of a gunshot victim last Thursday, police said. The officers located 28-year-old Dominick Hull, of Bridgeton, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital and was listed in extremely critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Detective Joseph Fogg of the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010 or Detective Harvey Calixto of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-207-2999. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at www.njccpo.org/tips.

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

