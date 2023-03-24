MILLVILLE — Students at a local school were dismissed Friday after a shooting nearby.

Thunderbolt Academy was placed on lockdown after gunfire near one of the school's buses about 9 a.m., school officials said in a notice. The gunfire reportedly happened near Fifth Street while buses were arriving.

The district's other schools were ordered to shelter in place.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted once the existence of a threat was dismissed.

No one was injured, school officials said.

"The district will continue to work with law enforcement and other agencies to ensure that our schools remain safe and secure," school officials said in a statement. "Additional support will be provided at Thunderbolt Academy, including counseling services and increased police presence."

Thunderbolt Academy was dismissed at 12:15 p.m. while police continued investigating. The city's other schools operated on their regular schedule.

No direct threat to the school was confirmed Friday morning.

Police Chief Ross Hoffman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.