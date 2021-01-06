Millville police seek missing man

MILLVILLE — Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man reported missing, according to a Facebook post from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
Bryan Peterson, 42, was last seen near the Staples on Second Street, authorities said. Peterson is white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan boots and possibly a baseball cap. He also is known to frequent the Delmont section of Maurice River Township.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-381-3387 or submit tips at njccpo.org/tips.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
