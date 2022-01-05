Millville police fatally shoot man outside home

MILLVILLE — A man was fatally shot by police late Tuesday night, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.
The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. outside a Burns Road home. Police were called to the home after receiving a 911 call for an emergency, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.
Officers encountered a man outside the home. An officer shot at the man during the encounter, the Attorney General's Office said.
Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the man, the Attorney General's Office said. He was then airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.
The identities of the man and the officer who shot him were not released.
Millville police did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Under state rules, the Attorney General's Office investigates any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.
