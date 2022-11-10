 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millville murder suspect's detention hearing postponed

A detention hearing for a man accused of killing a woman last week will now be held next Wednesday.

Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, of Millville appeared for about five minutes virtually from jail before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge William Ziegler on Thursday morning. 

Through a Spanish translator, Ramos-Rosado was informed of the change and sent back into the jail from an appearance booth.

The prosecution did not explain why it motioned for the change.

Ramos-Rosado was charged with murder after police found Ramy Garcia, 35, fatally shot in the backyard of a North Fourth Street home Nov. 2 in Millville 

Ramos-Rosado was briefly on the run but was later apprehended.

Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado

Ramos-Rosado

 Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

