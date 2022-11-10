Millville murder suspect's detention hearing postponed

A detention hearing for a man accused of killing a woman last week will now be held next Wednesday.
Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, of Millville appeared for about five minutes virtually from jail before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge William Ziegler on Thursday morning.
Through a Spanish translator, Ramos-Rosado was informed of the change and sent back into the jail from an appearance booth.
The prosecution did not explain why it motioned for the change.
Ramos-Rosado was charged with murder after police found Ramy Garcia, 35, fatally shot in the backyard of a North Fourth Street home Nov. 2 in Millville
Ramos-Rosado was briefly on the run but was later apprehended.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.