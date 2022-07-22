Millville man with two handguns arrested in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A Millville man in possession of two handguns, including one that was stolen, was arrested after fleeing officers, police said Friday.

At 3:55 a.m. Monday, Officers William Harned and Adrianna Petinga, who were on detail in the 3000 block of the Boardwalk assisting with a large crowd, observed Marquise Milledge, 26, drop what they believed to be a handgun, police said in a news release.

As officers watched Milledge attempt to retrieve the gun, they gave him a verbal command to not pick up the weapon, police said. But Milledge refused the commands, picked up the gun and fled west on the Boardwalk.

Officers pursued and watched Milledge leave the Boardwalk at Chelsea Avenue with the gun in hand, police said. They called for backup and continued pursuit over one city block. Milledge was then apprehended in the second block of South Chelsea Avenue by Officers Fitzroy Simpson and Joseph Kelly Jr.

A search revealed Milledge to be in possession of a second handgun in his waistband. Both guns were found to be loaded and fitted with high-capacity magazines. One of the guns was loaded with hollow-point ammunition, police said.

Police determined one of the guns was reported stolen out of Vineland. Milledge also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Bridgeton.

Milledge was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property and two counts of obstruction.

He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.