Millville man wanted in woman's murder apprehended

Ramos-Rosado

Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, of Millville

 Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, provided

BRIDGETON — Authorities have captured a man accused of murdering a woman on Wednesday afternoon.

Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, of Millville, fatally shot Ramy Garcia, 35, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

No details on how Ramos-Rosado was taken into custody were released. 

Millville police and the Prosecutor's Office responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 400 block of N. Fourth Street at around 4:24 p.m., where they found Garcia.

The Prosecutor's Office did not say if Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene or was taken to a hospital.

Ramos-Rosado was considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen to be riding in silver Mercedes when the public was warned about him late Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Millville police detective Cody Miller at 856-825-7010 or detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233. Anonymous tips can also be shared with the Prosecutor’s Office by visiting CCPO.TIPS (njccpo.gov/Tips).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

