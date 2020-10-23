Millville man wanted by Bridgeton police after allegedly running from traffic stop

BRIDGETON — City police are looking for a Millville man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, during which police found an assault firearm and hollow point bullets.

At 2:29 p.m., Patrolman Caprio stopped a 2008 Pontiac G5 on North Pearl Street, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. While speaking with the driver and passengers, Caprio ordered them from the car.

While standing on the sidewalk, the front-seat passenger, Quaheem Williams, 20, of 421 Mulberry Street, Millville, ran, police said. Two others in the car, Lincoln J. Bennett, 21, of 10 Oak Street, Bridgeton, and a 17-year-old whom police did not identify, were arrested.

Officers searched the car and found a 9mm Intratec AB-10 assault firearm, according to the release.

Bennett and the teen charged with possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high capacity magazine and possession of hollow point bullets.

Bennett was remanded to the Cumberland County jail and the teenager was remanded to the , police said.

Williams has a warrant for his arrest, and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Officials asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the department at 856-451-0033 or through the TIP411 system. All information received is confidential.

