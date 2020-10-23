 Skip to main content
Millville man wanted by Bridgeton police after allegedly running from traffic stop
Millville man wanted by Bridgeton police after allegedly running from traffic stop

Bridgeton police
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — City police are looking for a Millville man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, during which police found an assault firearm and hollow point bullets.

At 2:29 p.m., Patrolman Caprio stopped a 2008 Pontiac G5 on North Pearl Street, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. While speaking with the driver and passengers, Caprio ordered them from the car.

While standing on the sidewalk, the front-seat passenger, Quaheem Williams, 20, of 421 Mulberry Street, Millville, ran, police said. Two others in the car, Lincoln J. Bennett, 21, of 10 Oak Street, Bridgeton, and a 17-year-old whom police did not identify, were arrested.

Officers searched the car and found a 9mm Intratec AB-10 assault firearm, according to the release.

Bennett and the teen charged with possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high capacity magazine and possession of hollow point bullets.

Bennett was remanded to the Cumberland County jail and the teenager was remanded to the , police said.

Williams has a warrant for his arrest, and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Officials asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the department at 856-451-0033 or through the TIP411 system. All information received is confidential.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

