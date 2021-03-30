 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millville man to remain in jail until trial in Toms River attempted murder
0 comments

Millville man to remain in jail until trial in Toms River attempted murder

{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean County

Meteorologist Joe Martucci loves forecasting for our towns in South Jersey. Subscribing to The Press of Atlantic City ensures your stories are being told. Go to pressofac.com/subscribe for our best offers. You can subscribe for a print and digital subscription, or take part in a digital-only package.

A Millville man charged with attempted murder will remain in jail until trial, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday. 

Carles Bryant, 34, has been ordered to stay at the Ocean County jail, where he's been detained since March 19 on charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and contempt.

The date of Bryant's trial has not been confirmed, according to Bryan Huntenburg, spokesperson for the Prosecutor's Office.

Bryant's charges stem from a March 3 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Toms River, where police responded to a call regarding a fight.

Upon arrival, police found a female victim unresponsive with multiple apparent stab wounds to the head, face and body.

Authorities identified Bryant as the assailant and tracked him to Atlantic City, where he was arrested March 19. 

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken ends Trump's human rights agenda

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News