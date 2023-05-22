BRIDGETON — A man was stabbed inside a city bar early on Sunday morning, police said.
Around 3:07 a.m., police were called to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton for a report of a stabbing victim.
Police spoke with a 30-year-old Millville resident, who said he was stabbed while inside Lolita's Bar & Lounge, in the 500 block of North Pearl Street, police said in a Monday news release.
Medical staff described the wound as minor, police said.
According to police, the victim noticed he was bleeding when he was leaving the bar. The man couldn't recall when he believed to have been stabbed inside.
A suspect hasn't been identified.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact city police at 856-451-0033 or submit an anonymous tip through bpdops.com/tip/new.
