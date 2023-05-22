BRIDGETON — A Millville man was stabbed inside a city bar early Sunday morning, police said.
At 3:07 a.m., police were called to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton for a report of a stabbing victim. They spoke with a 30-year-old man who said he was stabbed at Lolita's Bar & Lounge on North Pearl Street, police said Monday in a news release.
According to police, the victim noticed he was bleeding as he was leaving the bar. The man couldn't recall when he was stabbed.
Medical staff described the wound as minor, police said.
A suspect hasn't been identified.
Anyone with additional information can call police at 856-451-0033 or submit an anonymous tip at bpdops.com/tip/new.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.