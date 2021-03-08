Millville man sought on an attempted murder charge

TOMS RIVER — The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Toms River Police Department have been for looking for a 34-year-old Millville man, who was charged March 3 with attempted murder among other criminal offenses, said police in a news release Monday.
Carles Bryant was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and contempt relative to an incident that occurred during the evening hours of March 3, resulting in serious bodily injuries to a female victim, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
At about 10:30 p.m., township police responded to a 911 call at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue in reference to a physical altercation taking place in the lobby of the hotel involving a male and a female, Billhimer said.
When officers arrived they found a female victim — unresponsive with multiple apparent stab wounds to the head, face and body, Billhimer said.
The female was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township, Monmouth County, where she is listed in stable but critical condition, Billhimer said.
An investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office major crime unit and the police department’s detective bureau has resulted in Bryant being identified as the assailant responsible for the woman’s injuries, Billhimer said.
“Bryant is encouraged to turn himself in, a warrant has been issued for his arrest, and his name has been placed in the National Crime Information Center database,” said Billhimer in a written statement.
Anyone with information concerning Bryant’s whereabouts — or any information at all regarding this investigation — is urged to contact Det. Denis Mitchell of the Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, or Det. Ryan Quinn of the police department at 732-349-0150, Billhimer said.
