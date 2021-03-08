Millville man sought on an attempted murder charge

TOMS RIVER — The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Toms River Police Department have been for looking for a 34-year-old Millville man, who was charged March 3 with attempted murder among other criminal offenses, said police in a news release Monday.

Carles Bryant was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and contempt relative to an incident that occurred during the evening hours of March 3, resulting in serious bodily injuries to a female victim, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

At about 10:30 p.m., township police responded to a 911 call at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue in reference to a physical altercation taking place in the lobby of the hotel involving a male and a female, Billhimer said.

When officers arrived they found a female victim — unresponsive with multiple apparent stab wounds to the head, face and body, Billhimer said.

The female was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township, Monmouth County, where she is listed in stable but critical condition, Billhimer said.