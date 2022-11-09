 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millville man shot in park

Millville police
Press archives

MILLVILLE — A city man was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden after being shot in a park Tuesday evening, police said.

Police were dispatched to a Wawa on West Main Street about 9 p.m. and found a man, 54, with gunshot wounds to his upper leg and arm, Capt. Ross Hoffman said Wednesday.

The man was in stable condition when he was airlifted, Hoffman said.

The victim told police he was shot in Captain Joseph Buck Waterfront Park on Buck Street by a heavyset man who asked to use a lighter. The shooter then left the scene in an unknown direction, Hoffman said.

— Eric Conklin

