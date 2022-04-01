Millville man sentenced to 51 months in jail on drug charges

A 36-year-old Millville man was sentenced Thursday to 51 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Emanuel Figueroa-Martinez previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

In April 2020, Figueroa-Martinez conspired to distribute five kilograms of fentanyl. On April 24, 2020, Figueroa-Martinez transported the fentanyl to a location in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Upon arrival, he was arrested, and the fentanyl was recovered from his car, according to documents filed in this case and statements made in court.

In addition to the prison term, Vazquez sentenced Figueroa-Martinez to two years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson, the Asbury Park Police Department, under the direction of Chief David Kelso, and the Neptune Township Police Department, under the direction of Chief James Hunt, with the investigation leading to the sentencing.

