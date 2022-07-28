Millville man sentenced in 2017 Vineland killing

A Millville man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday in a 2017 Vineland killing, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo gave Jules Black, of Millville, 25 years for aggravated manslaughter and 10 years for witness tampering. Once released, Black will be subject to five years of parole supervision, Webb-McRae said in a news release.

On April 9, 2017, Vineland police and members of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office responded to a shooting death in the 1000 block of Chestnut Avenue in Vineland. The victim, Christian Rodgers, 26, of Millville, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the rear of a residence, Webb-McRae said. Investigators determined Black shot and killed Rodgers.

On Aug. 24, 2018, a witness in the case told the Prosecutor's Office that a threatening letter was sent to their home. Said letter contained violent threats against the witness in an effort to get them to recant and/or not testify at trial, Webb-McRae said. Investigators determined the letter was written by a paramour of Black, Keilah Brooks, at Black's behest.

Brooks pleaded guilty to her role in the witness tampering in 2019 and is scheduled for sentencing in October, Webb-McRae said.