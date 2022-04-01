Millville man sentenced for selling fentanyl

A 36-year-old Millville man was sentenced Thursday to 51 months in prison for selling fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
Emanuel Figueroa-Martinez pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
In April 2020, Figueroa-Martinez conspired to distribute 5 kilograms of fentanyl, an opioid considered more dangerous and addictive than heroin. On April 24, 2020, Figueroa-Martinez transported the fentanyl to a location in Monmouth County. Upon arrival, he was arrested, and the fentanyl was recovered from his car, according to court documents and statements made in court.
In addition to the prison term, Vazquez sentenced Figueroa-Martinez to two years of supervised release.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Asbury Park police and Neptune Township police participated in the investigation that led to Figueroa-Martinez's arrest.
