Millville man sentenced for possessing methamphetamine

United States District Court for the District of New Jersey in Camden
A Millville man was sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison Monday for planning to distribute methamphetamine.

Charles Sistrunk, 40, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute 500 milligrams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Sistrunk's home was raided Oct. 13, 2020. Authorities seized more than 3.7 kilograms of crystal meth, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a news release.

Sistrunk admitted possessing the drug for distribution purposes.

In addition to prison, Judge Robert Kugler sentenced Sistrunk to three years of supervised release and ordered the forfeiture of $2,900 of drug profits taken from his home, Sellinger said.

