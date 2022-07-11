Millville man sentenced for meth distribution

CAMDEN — A Millville man will spend over 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine, U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler ruled Monday.
Joan Benitez, 41, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months and must undergo five years of supervised release, U.S. District Attorney Phillip Sellinger said in a Monday news release.
From Jan. 22-Sept. 9, 2020, Benitez sold crystallized methamphetamine, commonly referred to as “ice”.
Benitez distributed 1.57 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to court records.
Benitez previously pleaded guilty before Kugler to one county of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of the drug.
