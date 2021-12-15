Millville man sentenced for killing his father

A Millville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible term, for killing his father in 2019, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
A jury in October found Michael Tedesco, 41, guilty in the stabbing death of his father, Gary. The trial took two and a half weeks.
Michael Tedesco was sentenced by Judge Cristen P. D’Arrigo.
Tedesco stabbed his father nine times April 19, 2019, at his father’s home on Carlton Avenue in Millville. Gary Tedesco was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 66.
Michael Tedesco was arrested later that night at a residence on West Broad Street.
He was found guilty of passion-provocation manslaughter, theft, tampering with evidence and weapons charges, according to Harold Shapiro, the first assistant prosecutor. He also faces five years for violating his parole stemming from a 2016 sentence.
Tedesco must serve at least 17 years before he will be eligible for parole. After his release, he will serve three years of parole, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
