A judge sentenced a Millville man to 22 years in prison for fatally shooting an Egg Harbor City teenager in 2018, the state Attorney General's Office said Monday.

Terrell Savage, 37, pleaded guilty in February to manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Maurice "Reese" Lewis. He originally was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

By securing a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining charges against him, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

Lewis died at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden after what investigators determined was an attack on a car he and two other people were riding in.

Police were called to the scene near Dock and Broad streets in Millville at 11:11 p.m. May 18, 2018, finding Lewis shot in the head in the driver's seat of a Chevrolet Suburban. He was alive when he was taken to Cooper but died two days later.

Authorities arrested Savage two days after Lewis died.

Investigators found Savage was walking on Dock Street at 11:05 p.m. the night of the shooting when Lewis stopped his SUV at Broad Street, the Attorney General's Office said.

While Lewis began proceeding through the intersection, Savage, who was beside the car's driver's side armed with a 9mm pistol fitted with a 14-round magazine, allegedly fired 10 shots at the car. Eight bullets struck the vehicle, including one that hit the back of Lewis' head. None of the passengers was hit by bullets.

Savage is already an inmate at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, serving a sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of a handgun, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections.

Savage's then-girlfriend, Tashannah Wilkins, 32, of Millville, was also charged with conspiracy and hindering in the fatal shooting. Investigators say she allegedly drove Savage from the shooting scene to another part of town, later bringing him back so he could retrieve the gun.

He had tried hiding the gun after shooting at Lewis' vehicle, the Attorney General's Office said.

The status of charges against Wilkins was unclear Monday.