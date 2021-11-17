Millville man pleads guilty to wire fraud, money charges

A Millville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to cyber fraud crimes committed through an online romance scheme.
Rubbin Sarpong, 37, appeared before U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb in Camden on charges of wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. His sentencing is scheduled for March 2022.
Court documents state that from January 2016 to Sept. 3, 2019, Sarpong and his conspirators, several of whom live in Ghana, allegedly defrauded victims in New Jersey and elsewhere.
Through stolen or fictitious names and posing as U.S. military personnel overseas, the conspirators used dating websites to develop relationships with their victims to receive money. The money they received was often used as payment to ship gold bars to the U.S.
Although the stories varied, most often Sarpong and the conspirators claimed to be military personnel stationed in Syria who received, recovered or were awarded gold bars, the documents state. The conspirators told many victims that their money would be returned once the gold bars were received in the U.S.
Several email accounts and voice-over-internet phone numbers were used to communicate with victims and provide directions to send money electronically.
Roughly 40 victims sent money to Sarpong and others, including 13 bank accounts Sarpong controlled. His bank accounts were listed as being owned by friends, relatives and Rubbin Sarpong Autosales, a nonexistent business, documents state. Occasionally, victims also mailed personal or cashier’s checks to the conspirators and transferred money through services such as Western Union and MoneyGram. The funds were not used for the purposes claimed by the conspirators — to transport nonexistent gold bars to the U.S. — but were instead withdrawn in cash, wired to other domestic bank accounts and to other conspirators in Ghana.
Sarpong purchased property in Ghana and posted photographs of himself on social media showing him with large amounts of cash, high-end cars, designer clothing and expensive jewelry. Despite having received about $1.14 million in taxable income from the scheme between 2016 and 2018, Sarpong didn't file income tax returns or pay income tax, resulting in a tax loss of $387,923.
The conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges each carry a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss resulting from the offense, whichever is greatest, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Sarpong's tax evasion charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
As part of the plea agreement, Sarpong agreed to make restitution for the full amount of the loss, which is estimated at $1.76 million, as well as to pay $387,923 in taxes owed to the IRS.
Sarpong also agreed to make full restitution to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State of New Jersey for all money paid in Medicaid and SNAP benefits for him and his children between September 2018 and August 2019.
