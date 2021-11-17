Millville man pleads guilty to wire fraud, money charges

A Millville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to cyber fraud crimes committed through an online romance scheme.

Rubbin Sarpong, 37, appeared before U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb in Camden on charges of wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. His sentencing is scheduled for March 2022.

Court documents state that from January 2016 to Sept. 3, 2019, Sarpong and his conspirators, several of whom live in Ghana, allegedly defrauded victims in New Jersey and elsewhere.

Through stolen or fictitious names and posing as U.S. military personnel overseas, the conspirators used dating websites to develop relationships with their victims to receive money. The money they received was often used as payment to ship gold bars to the U.S.

Although the stories varied, most often Sarpong and the conspirators claimed to be military personnel stationed in Syria who received, recovered or were awarded gold bars, the documents state. The conspirators told many victims that their money would be returned once the gold bars were received in the U.S.

Several email accounts and voice-over-internet phone numbers were used to communicate with victims and provide directions to send money electronically.

