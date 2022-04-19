Millville man pleads guilty to possessing meth for distribution

CAMDEN — A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty in federal court to drug distribution charges, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.
Charles Sistrunk Jr., 39, of Millville, plead guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler to charges of possession with intent to distribute 500mg or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.
Sistrunk faces at least 10 years in prison, with the possibility of a life sentence, and a maximum $10 million fine.
He is expected to be sentenced Aug. 23, Sellinger said.
Federal agents executed a search warrant at Sistrunk's residence on Oct. 13, 2020, finding over 3.7 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine at his home, according to court records.
Sistrunk, in his plea, admitted to having the drugs to sell.
