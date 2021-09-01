 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millville man pleads guilty in Toms River stabbing
0 comments
top story

Millville man pleads guilty in Toms River stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel court icon

part 1

TOMS RIVER — A Millville man pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a stabbing that occurred in March at a Toms River hotel, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Wednesday.

Carles Bryant, 34, will be sentenced Oct. 13. The state is seeking a term of 15 years in prison, Billhimer said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

About 10:30 p.m. March 3, Toms River police responded to a call at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue for a fight that took place in the lobby involving Bryant and a woman.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her head, face and body. She was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she was treated for her injuries and eventually released.

A warrant was issued for Bryant's arrest March 4. He was taken into custody in Atlantic City by the U.S. Marshals Service on March 19. He has been held at the Ocean County jail since, Billhimer said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
+1 
090321-pac-nws-bryantmug.jpg

Bryant

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News