Millville man pleads guilty in Toms River stabbing

TOMS RIVER — A Millville man pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a stabbing that occurred in March at a Toms River hotel, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Wednesday.
Carles Bryant, 34, will be sentenced Oct. 13. The state is seeking a term of 15 years in prison, Billhimer said in a news release.
About 10:30 p.m. March 3, Toms River police responded to a call at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue for a fight that took place in the lobby involving Bryant and a woman.
When officers arrived, they found a female victim unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her head, face and body. She was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she was treated for her injuries and eventually released.
A warrant was issued for Bryant's arrest March 4. He was taken into custody in Atlantic City by the U.S. Marshals Service on March 19. He has been held at the Ocean County jail since, Billhimer said.
