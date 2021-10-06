Millville man pleads guilty in fentanyl scheme

A Millville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, acting U.S. Attorney Rachel A. Honig said.
Emanuel Figueroa-Martinez, 36, entered his plea via videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez, Honig said in a news release.
In April 2020, Figueroa-Martinez conspired to distribute 5 kilograms of fentanyl, court documents show. On April 24, he transported the fentanyl to a location in Monmouth County. When he arrived, he was arrested, and the fentanyl was recovered from his vehicle.
Figueroa-Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8. Each guilty plea carries a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison and a fine of $10 million, Honig said.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Asbury Park police and Neptune Township police assisted in the investigation.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.