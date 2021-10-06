Millville man pleads guilty in fentanyl scheme

A Millville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, acting U.S. Attorney Rachel A. Honig said.

Emanuel Figueroa-Martinez, 36, entered his plea via videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez, Honig said in a news release.

In April 2020, Figueroa-Martinez conspired to distribute 5 kilograms of fentanyl, court documents show. On April 24, he transported the fentanyl to a location in Monmouth County. When he arrived, he was arrested, and the fentanyl was recovered from his vehicle.

Figueroa-Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8. Each guilty plea carries a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison and a fine of $10 million, Honig said.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Asbury Park police and Neptune Township police assisted in the investigation.

Contact John Russo:

