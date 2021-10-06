 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millville man pleads guilty in fentanyl scheme
0 comments

Millville man pleads guilty in fentanyl scheme

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel court icon

A Millville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, acting U.S. Attorney Rachel A. Honig said.

Emanuel Figueroa-Martinez, 36, entered his plea via videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez, Honig said in a news release.

In April 2020, Figueroa-Martinez conspired to distribute 5 kilograms of fentanyl, court documents show. On April 24, he transported the fentanyl to a location in Monmouth County. When he arrived, he was arrested, and the fentanyl was recovered from his vehicle.

Figueroa-Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8. Each guilty plea carries a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison and a fine of $10 million, Honig said.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Asbury Park police and Neptune Township police assisted in the investigation.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News