Millville man killed when motorized bike strikes pickup truck

MILLVILLE — A 47-year-old city man was killed Monday when the motorized bicycle he was riding struck a pickup truck near North Third and East Broad streets, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Markeith Adams was transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he later died, police said in a news release.

According to a police report, Adams was riding west on East Broad Street while the pickup, driven by an unnamed 34-year-old man from Shamong Township, Burlington County, was headed north on North Third Street.

Police said the Chevy pickup had the green light and was traveling through the intersection when the motorized bike ran through the red light and collided with the pickup and its boat trailer.

Anyone with information about the accident can call Sgt. William Stadnick at 856-825-7010, ext. 7782.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.