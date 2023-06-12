MILLVILLE — A 20-year-old city man was shot to death early Monday morning near a local school, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Mark Hoffman, of Newcombtown Road, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound near Rieck Avenue Elementary School about 5 a.m., the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Police were called to the area after someone found Hoffman unresponsive inside a car, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Authorities are investigating and searching for a suspect. The public was not considered in danger Monday afternoon, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Anyone with additional information can call police at 856-825-7010 or the Prosecutor's Office at 856-982-6256.
