WILDWOOD — A Millville man was charged following a shooting Friday.

Nyshawn Ellis, 20, was found hiding in a boat in the 300 block of East Spencer Avenue shortly after police began probing the shooting at Spencer and Ocean avenues, police said.

He is charged with obstruction and resisting arrest, police said Sunday in a news release.

The shooting, which happened about 9 p.m. Friday, left one person injured. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with a wound in their upper left leg, police said.

While searching the scene, Ellis was traced to the boat and taken into custody after trying to fight off the officers, police said. He was released on a summons pending court.

Police said more people involved in the shooting are at large. They're investigating with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call Wildwood police at 609-522-0222 or the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135.