WILDWOOD — A Millville man was charged following a shooting on Friday that remains under investigation.

Nyshawn Ellis, 20, was found hiding in a boat in the 300 east block of Spencer Avenue shortly after police began probing the shooting at the intersection of Spencer and Ocean avenues.

He is charged with obstruction and resisting arrest, police said in a Sunday news release.

The shooting, which happened on Friday around 9 p.m., left one person injured. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division with a wound in their upper-left leg, police said.

The unidentified victim is believed to have been an intended target.

While searching the scene, Ellis was traced to the boat and taken into custody after trying to fight off the officers, police said.

Ellis was released with a summons.

Police believe more people involved in the shooting are at large. They're investigating with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact police at 609-522-0222 or the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135.