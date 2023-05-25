Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Millville man was found guilty Thursday of sexually assaulting a child, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Justin Kuhl, 31, was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges originated from several incidents that occurred between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sept. 11, 2020, in Millville. Between those dates, Kuhl engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim who was younger than 13, court records showed.

Kuhl is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 24 and faces 25 years to life on each aggravated sexual assault count. He also faces five to 10 years for each count of endangering the welfare of a child, Webb-McRae said.

Kuhl will also be required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and submit to parole supervision for life upon release, Webb-McRae said.

The investigation was conducted by State Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.