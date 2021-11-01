Millville man convicted in homicide of father

Michael Tedesco was convicted in the 2019 homicide of his father, Gary Tedesco, by a Cumberland County jury Friday, according to a release from the county Prosecutor’s Office.

The younger Tedesco, 41, of Millville, was found guilty of second-degree, passion-provocation manslaughter, as well as of theft, tampering with evidence and related weapons offenses.

The trial took place over two and a half weeks before Judge Cristen P. D’Arrigo. The case was prosecuted by Cumberland County Assistant Prosecutors Charles J. Wettstein and Jamey Robinson. Michael Tedesco was represented by Dinaz Akhtar, Esq., whose office is in Bridgeton.

According to the release, the homicide occurred on April 19, 2019 in the home of Gary Tedesco on Carlton Avenue in Millville. Gary Tedesco was stabbed nine times in the incident and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Michael Tedesco was arrested later that night in a residence on West Broad Street. The Millville Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutors office jointly investigated the matter.

Michael Tedesco faces a maximum sentence of 21½ years in prison and must serve 85% of his sentence for the homicide before he is to become eligible for parole. He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 16.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.