Millville man convicted in homicide of father

Michael Tedesco was convicted in the 2019 homicide of his father, Gary Tedesco, by a Cumberland County jury Friday, according to a release from the county Prosecutor’s Office.
The younger Tedesco, 41, of Millville, was found guilty of second-degree, passion-provocation manslaughter, as well as of theft, tampering with evidence and related weapons offenses.
The trial took place over two and a half weeks before Judge Cristen P. D’Arrigo. The case was prosecuted by Cumberland County Assistant Prosecutors Charles J. Wettstein and Jamey Robinson. Michael Tedesco was represented by Dinaz Akhtar, Esq., whose office is in Bridgeton.
According to the release, the homicide occurred on April 19, 2019 in the home of Gary Tedesco on Carlton Avenue in Millville. Gary Tedesco was stabbed nine times in the incident and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Michael Tedesco was arrested later that night in a residence on West Broad Street. The Millville Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutors office jointly investigated the matter.
Michael Tedesco faces a maximum sentence of 21½ years in prison and must serve 85% of his sentence for the homicide before he is to become eligible for parole. He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 16.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.