 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Millville man convicted in 2016 drug bust

  • 0
Carousel New Jersey courts icon.jpg

BRIDGETON — A Millville man arrested as part of a 23-person drug bust in 2016 was convicted of multiple narcotics charges Wednesday, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Gerald Butler, 33, was found guilty of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution of CDS and conspiracy to distribute CDS.

Butler was acquitted of possession of a firearm during a drug offense, Webb-McRae said Friday in a news release.

Butler is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 29 before Judge William Ziegler. The state will seek a term of as long as 20 years in prison, Webb-McRae said.

From April to September 2016, the county Prosecutor's Office performed a wiretap probe into a suspected drug and gun trafficking network in Millville. During the bust, authorities seized nine handguns and one rifle, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and illicit prescription drugs along with $12,428 in cash.

Butler's home was searched Sept. 28, 2016, and inside, detectives recovered two handguns, heroin and cocaine as well as wax folds, scales and various drug distribution materials, Webb-McRae said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News