Millville man convicted in 2016 drug bust

BRIDGETON — A Millville man arrested as part of a 23-person drug bust in 2016 was convicted of multiple narcotics charges Wednesday, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Gerald Butler, 33, was found guilty of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution of CDS and conspiracy to distribute CDS.

Butler was acquitted of possession of a firearm during a drug offense, Webb-McRae said Friday in a news release.

Butler is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 29 before Judge William Ziegler. The state will seek a term of as long as 20 years in prison, Webb-McRae said.

From April to September 2016, the county Prosecutor's Office performed a wiretap probe into a suspected drug and gun trafficking network in Millville. During the bust, authorities seized nine handguns and one rifle, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and illicit prescription drugs along with $12,428 in cash.

Butler's home was searched Sept. 28, 2016, and inside, detectives recovered two handguns, heroin and cocaine as well as wax folds, scales and various drug distribution materials, Webb-McRae said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.