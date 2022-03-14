Millville man charged with child endangerment, sexual assault by Bridgeton police

BRIDGETON — A Millville man is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and sexual assault by in connection with a February incident.
Quinton Brooks, 28, was arrested Friday and was taken to the Cumberland County Jail. His arrest stems from an incident that happened Feb. 22, police said.
City police also arrested another Bridgeton man, 54-year-old Allahdjinn Wright, 54, last Tuesday and charged him with the same offenses. The arrests are unrelated, City police Chief Michael Gaimari said Monday.
