Millville man charged in Toms River attempted murder apprehended in Atlantic City
Millville man charged in Toms River attempted murder apprehended in Atlantic City

Ocean County carousel

TOMS RIVER — A fugitive wanted in an attempted murder March 3 in Toms River was apprehended in Atlantic City, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville, was transported to the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River police Chief Mitchell A. Little said in a statement.

About 10:30 p.m. March 3, Toms River police responded to a 911 call at the Howard Johnson hotel on Hooper Avenue in reference to a fight taking place in the lobby of the hotel involving a man and a woman, Little said. When officers arrived, they found a female victim unresponsive with multiple apparent stab wounds to her head, face and body.

The woman was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. She has since been released from the hospital, Little said.

A warrant was issued for Bryant’s arrest March 4. He was arrested Friday in Atlantic City by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bryant was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and contempt.

Carles Bryant

BRYANT

