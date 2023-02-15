A Millville man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said.
State Police and the Prosecutor’s Office arrested Thomas Baker Jr., 47, on Wednesday. Prosecutors allege Baker shot and killed Lequint Allen following an argument he instigated with the victim.
State Police responded to reports of a shooting at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Newport Road. They found Allen, 42, of Millville, with apparent gunshot wounds. Allen was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he was pronounced dead, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Baker is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted person and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Prosecutors are seeking to detain Baker pending trial and note the investigation remains ongoing.
Those with additional information about the case can call State Police Detective Franklin Bacon at 856-785-0036 or prosecutor's Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233. Tips also can be shared at njccpo.gov/tips.
