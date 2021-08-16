Millville man admits methamphetamine distribution

CAMDEN — A Cumberland County man admitted Monday his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Joan Benitez, 41, of Millville, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in federal court here to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a written statement.

According to Honig, documents filed in this case, and statements made in court revealed the following:

On numerous occasions between Jan. 22 of last year and Sept. 9 of last year, Benitez sold crystalized methamphetamine, also called “ice,” as part of a conspiracy to distribute those drugs, Honig said.

Benitez distributed approximately 1.7 kilograms of “ice” in furtherance of the conspiracy, Honig said. The count of conspiracy to which Benitez pleaded guilty is punishable by a maximum sentenced of life in prison and a maximum $10 million fine, she said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20, Honig said.