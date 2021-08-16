 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millville man admits methamphetamine distribution
0 comments

Millville man admits methamphetamine distribution

{{featured_button_text}}
Federal Court House Camden

Mitchell H. Cohen Building and U.S. Courthouse in Camden.

 PRESS ARCHIVES

CAMDEN — A Cumberland County man admitted Monday his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Joan Benitez, 41, of Millville, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in federal court here to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a written statement.

According to Honig, documents filed in this case, and statements made in court revealed the following:

On numerous occasions between Jan. 22 of last year and Sept. 9 of last year, Benitez sold crystalized methamphetamine, also called “ice,” as part of a conspiracy to distribute those drugs, Honig said.

Benitez distributed approximately 1.7 kilograms of “ice” in furtherance of the conspiracy, Honig said. The count of conspiracy to which Benitez pleaded guilty is punishable by a maximum sentenced of life in prison and a maximum $10 million fine, she said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20, Honig said.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI of the Newark Field Office, the Atlantic City Resident Agency, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr., with the investigation leading to Monday’s guilty plea.

Honig also thanked the N.J. State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s and Sheriff’s offices, the Pleasantville Police Department, and the Atlantic City Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News