Millville man, 66, fatally injured in Thursday crash

MILLVILLE — A city man sustained fatal injuries when his vehicle was struck by an oncoming car Thursday, police said.
The crash happened at North Wade Boulevard and Village Drive when a white van, driven by an unidentified 48-year-old Vineland man, crashed into a black Chevrolet Colorado driven by John Cook III, 66, police Capt. Ross Hoffman said Tuesday.
Following the accident, first responders tended to Cook, who suffered a gash to his eyebrow and was complaining of pain. He was transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he was later pronounced dead, Hoffman said.
The van driver was uninjured, Hoffman said. That driver told police he was driving north on North Wade Boulevard when Cook's vehicle, which was parked on the northbound shoulder, attempted to make a U-turn. The van struck Cook's driver's side panel.
Charges against the van driver were not expected as of Tuesday, and the crash remains under investigation, Hoffman said.
