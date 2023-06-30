MILLVILLE — The local judge who alleged Latinos were being discriminated against by the city's municipal court practices is suing the state judiciary for damages for alleged retaliation.

Judge Jason Witcher contends the state judiciary retaliated against him for protected conduct and violated the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination by not providing him proper medical accommodation, according to a lawsuit filed last Friday in Mercer County Superior Court.

The lawsuit alleges the retaliation stems from Witcher's efforts to address alleged prejudice by court personnel against defendants with Latino-sounding surnames. The prejudiced consisted of court employees requiring defendants with Latin last names to appear in person for court, without providing a chance for a virtual hearing.

Those virtual hearings have become widely used since the COVID-19 pandemic. The state's chief justice ruled in favor of allowing virtual appearances to continue after pandemic-related maneuvers to promote social distancing faded.

The state Administrative Office investigated the claims and found Witcher's allegations unsupported by evidence. However, better use of an interpreter was recommended.

The office does not comment on open litigation, spokesperson Pete McAleer said.

The lawsuit alleges the retaliation against Witcher and the office's failure to accommodate his medical needs has caused him mental stress.

Witcher's legal team asserts the retaliation included a virtual court hearing in January being canceled because the judge failed to review the docket.

Thomas M. North, the presiding judge for Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, questioned Witcher on Jan. 10 if he reviewed a docket for the following day's session, according to the lawsuit.

"During his over a decade-long career as a Judge, Plaintiff was never asked, let alone required, to review dockets before a court session," the lawsuit says.

Witcher replied by saying he didn't, leaving North to say he would "call someone to see what should be done about the Jan. 11, 2023, session," the lawsuit states.

After Witcher went to bed, North, in a text message, informed him the hearing was canceled, the lawsuit states.

In a follow-up email confirming the cancellation, North allegedly told Witcher, "You continue to publicly allege issues with scheduling in the Millville Municipal Court. I have yet to see any issues, and every time I invite you to identify an issue, you are unable to do so or simply ignore my requests.”

North also allegedly told Witcher because he did not review the docket, "I am troubled that you refuse to perform your job," the lawsuit states. A story later published by the New Jersey Law Journal about the alleged exchange caused Witcher "humiliation and embarrassment."

The lawsuit also alleges Witcher suffered a seizure-like response during an in-person court session because medical accommodations allowing him to preside over the courtroom remotely were taken away.

Witcher suffers from Crohn's disease, the lawsuit says. He was diagnosed in 2021.

To accommodate the condition, Witcher was permitted to hear cases virtually through his computer, but the state directed him to appear at the courthouse for all court proceedings, the lawsuit says. The move was made in light of Witcher's comments about racism in the municipal court's practices, the lawsuit contends.

Witcher was suspended briefly but returned, the lawsuit says.

To protect his health, Witcher was forced to resign from judgeship beginning Aug. 1, the lawsuit says.

Witcher preceded over other municipal courtrooms in South Jersey, including Bridgeton.

He began municipal court duties in 2010, the lawsuit says.