Millville, Cumberland County prosecutor seeking help in shooting death
Millville, Cumberland County prosecutor seeking help in shooting death

Millville PD
Millville police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office are investigating a homicide and seeking help from the public.

The investigation involves the shooting the death of an unidentified man Thursday in Millville, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday. No age or other description of the victim was given.

Anyone with information can call Millville police Detective Kimberly Hall at 856-265-4596 or Prosecutor's Office Detective Harvey Calixto at 856-207-2999. Anonymous tips are accepted at ccpo.tips.

— John Russo

